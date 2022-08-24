Flint Britton recently joined HDR as a justice principal in the firm’s Round Rock, Texas, office. Britton, a respected leader with 30 years of experience in Texas justice planning, will work to continue HDR’s legacy of providing clients and communities with creative design solutions that improve the health and human condition of those they serve.

As justice principal, Britton will focus on building client relationships and obtaining new justice work in Texas. He will also be involved in implementing key initiatives, growth strategies and practice development while ensuring business goals are met.

“I am really excited about working with and learning from the talented professionals at HDR on justice projects,” Britton said. “HDR is at the forefront of designing for medical/mental health and restorative justice, which are all issues being discussed and affecting Texas today. I look forward to being involved in HDR projects knowing the design and careful consideration of user’s needs may reduce recidivism and help make a change in one’s life.”

Prior to joining HDR, Britton worked at the cross-section of business development, marketing and facility planning at Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects in Austin, Texas.

“I am extremely pleased Flint has joined HDR as a justice principal,” said Global Justice Director Gerry Guerrero. “His experience in programming, design and construction administration within Texas municipalities and counties in police, fire, public safety, law enforcement and detention will make a significant impact on our already strong Texas practice.”

Britton earned a Bachelor of Science in architectural studies from the University of Texas. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including Accessibility Professionals Association, Sheriffs’ Association of Texas and Texas Jail Association.