Multnomah County Courthouse Hailed as Transformative Project

By CN Staff

PORTLAND, Ore.—CGL recently announced the Multnomah County Courthouse was selected by the Portland Business Journal as one of the most transformative projects in the region. CGL and its project partners will be honored with a 2022 Transformer Award to recognize this investment and commitment to the region.

This is one of 13 transformative projects that was honored at an awards event on August 3rd. The event featured visual displays of each winning project, including renderings, photos, quotes and other materials for each project. In addition, the Multnomah County Courthouse project and its 12 fellow winners are being profiled in a special edition of the Portland Business Journal.

Congratulations to the talented CGL team involved and its project partners Hoffman Construction and the SRG Partnership.