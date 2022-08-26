High-Tech Welding Helmet

Lincoln Electric announced the launch of the new VIKING™ 2450 ADV Series Welding Helmets. The auto-darkening helmets feature cutting edge user interface and LED technologies and superior 4C® optics, providing all day comfort to improve productivity.

One of the features most frequently requested by welders – an integrated LED light – comes standard with each new VIKING™ 2450 ADV Series helmet.

“The intelligent modular LED light was custom designed to improve productivity, quality, and safety in one simple attachment,” said Mike Clifford, Lincoln Electric Product Manager, Welding Gear & Tools. “It dynamically adjusts to the environment to improve users’ visibility of the weld, work piece and weld joint.”

Operators can easily activate or deactivate the light using a low-profile external control. When activated, the light illuminates the work area for increased workspace visibility during arc-off time. To save power and increase battery life when welding, the LED light automatically turns off when the operator strikes an arc and turns back on when the arc is extinguished. The light also features a removable battery pack powered by a AA battery. Replacements are fast and easy without interfering with the helmet’s primary functions.

Lincoln Electric