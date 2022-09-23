Missouri Jail Installs New Inmate Communications System

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo.—HomeWAV, a leader in providing secure inmate communication solutions, recently completed installation of a new inmate communication system at Pemiscot County Jail in Caruthersville, making this its 14th correctional facility partner throughout the state.

With a maximum capacity of 138 inmates, Pemiscot County Jail is now partnering with HomeWAV as their all-in-one provider for inmate voice calls, video visitation, eMessaging, mail scanning, voice biometrics, commissary integration, law library, and inmate forms through 17 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 130 ComPAS™ tablets.

One of HomeWAV’s latest product offerings, ComPAS™ tablets, includes messaging, forms, law library, commissary ordering, educational opportunities, and entertainment, including a selection of movies, books, music, and games.

“We switched to HomeWAV for their technology and their tablets,” said Pemiscot County Lieutenant Josh Bost. “The new system will make it easier for the inmates to communicate with their families and the tablets have educational programs that will benefit them and help cut down on repeat offenses.”

Selecting HomeWAV for its exceptionally innovative technology, Pemiscot County Jail now has capabilities to use remote visitation without any advanced scheduling, with low costs to make voice calls for just 20 cents per minute and video calls for just 25 cents per minute.

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing safe, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. The IP communications company now provides services for 14 Missouri correctional facilities.