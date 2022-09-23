Lightweight Work Boot

Dial in a perfect fit in this eco-friendly, lightweight, and mid-cut work boot. New for Fall 2022, the Redwing EcoLite 4-inch Hiker leverages the BOA® Fit System to deliver micro-adjustable, precision fit for even pressure distribution, keeping you on your feet and focused on the job. Engineered to defy sand, mud, and ice, BOA tests laces and dials to ensure confidence in all conditions. A work boot that works for the environment, EcoLite incorporates renewable resources and recyclable materials for a smaller carbon footprint. The flexible, breathable upper contains 50% discarded plastic bottles, and the midsole consists of renewable sugarcane. The EcoStep by Vibram® outsole is made from 30% recycled rubber and delivers best-in-class slip and abrasion resistance. Combined with electrical hazard protection and an aluminum safety toe, this boot is ideal for light-duty work in warehousing, delivery, manufacturing, and service.

Redwing