Video Management Software Update

VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has expanded its software feature set with a plug-in for Milestone XProtect video management software (VMS). Available as part of the newly released TRx™ 3.3 centralized management platform, the Milestone plug-in enables control room operators to control content and manage video walls directly from the XProtect interface while benefiting from all of TRx’s powerful features.

Working with the Milestone software interface, security operators can remotely display and control tile layouts and required content on video walls through simple drag-and-drop operations. Operators have full control over the video feeds on the video wall, whether they need to display live video camera sequences or playback streams from a video server. In addition to video content coming from Milestone cameras, the plug-in allows operators to also view feeds from other sources such as maps, web pages, RSS feeds, and control data, which can be displayed on the wall by controlling all sources and presets, hence providing a complete end-to-end networked solution.

Built on an open, interoperable architecture, VuWall’s TRx visualization and comprehensive video wall management platform heightens the value offered by its innovative design. TRx allows organizations to grow their video ecosystem as their needs evolve. Whether users are adding new video walls and information displays or expanding their AV-over-IP network with devices from different brands, TRx enables all devices to function in the same environment with seamless compatibility. Most of all, it gives operators a central control system that keeps pace with the evolution of their AV infrastructure without reconfiguring existing settings when new equipment is added.

