PSE Rolls Out Impressive New Website

Professional Systems Engineering (PSE) has launched a new site and look. PSE has served its clients for over 35 years providing consulting, design, and engineering solutions. The new website highlights and showcases the firm’s in-house consulting, design, and engineering for security, fire protection/life safety, audio/visual/video, IT/communications, network integration, and commissioning capabilities.

At its core, PSE still aims to deliver client-focused, thoughtful, and strategic solutions for both public sector and private institutions, with a reach that continues to extend across government, agencies, justice, public safety, hospitals/behavioral health, education, and critical infrastructures. Many of these successful projects and company achievements are highlighted throughout the new website.

PSE provides physical security assessments and design, electronics engineering, mission critical computer network and command center design, integration of acoustics, audio, visual, video, radio controls, and life safety/fire protection specialties as core expertise. It develops planning concepts and strategies, yielding studies, specifications, and detailed drawings that are known to exceed customer technology enterprise expectations.

