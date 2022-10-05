Bob Barker Company recently announced it had hired Mark Bacon in August to serve as its Chief Revenue Officer, which is a new position for the company. Bacon served on the Bob Barker Company Board of Directors since early 2021 and vacated his seat on the Board to accept the role of CRO.

As CRO, Bacon oversees the Sales and Marketing & Strategy Teams, and he reports directly to Robert Barker, CEO, Bob Barker Company. Prior to Bacon’s hire, Sales and Marketing & Strategy leadership members reported to Barker.

The hire comes at a time when the U.S. is battling global supply chain challenges and record inflation. Under Bacon’s leadership, Bob Barker Company will strive to provide the best products at competitive prices to its customers while growing the business. Bacon plans to spend much of his time this fall visiting customers throughout the country to learn how Bob Barker Company can better serve them.

Bacon brings a wealth of leadership experience to the company after serving in executive leadership roles at Staples, Pep Boys and most recently, La-Z-Boy.