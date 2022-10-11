New Maine Judicial Center to Consolidate Four Courthouses

By CN Staff

BIDDEFORD, Maine—A brand-new courthouse is planning a spring launch in the Pine Tree state, with the aim to truly embrace ‘justice for all’ while being eco-friendly as well.

Finegold Alexander was selected to do the planning and design for the new York Judicial Center in Biddeford, Maine. The state-of-the-art courthouse will consolidate four existing York County Courthouses into a single Judicial Center (District, Superior, Civil, and Family with arraignment, trial and non-jury style courtrooms of various sizes). The building was designed with sustainability, universal accessibility and inclusivity in mind and all the courtrooms have natural light.

Here’s a quick overview of the project and facility:

Number of SF: 118,560 gsf

Number of Floors: 3, plus basement and mechanical penthouse

Number of courtrooms: 10

Grand Opening: Est. April 2023

Address: 515 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME

Sustainability:

Designed as a highly sustainable, net zero energy ready building

PEUI 27.9 vs National Median of 101.2

All electric building

No fossil fuel consumption

70 Ground source heat exchangers

Rooftop PVs

Interior Features:

10 courtrooms – all provide natural light

A mediation suite

To accommodate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and address ideas of transformative/restorative justice

27 public conference rooms most have natural light

Other spaces include: Judicial Suite, Clerks’ Department, Attorney Suite, Jury Pool / Multi-purpose Room, Jury deliberation rooms, detention holding areas, support areas

Gender neutral bathrooms and lactation room

Public lobby, stairs and waiting rooms provide wooded views and natural light to help reduce stress

1% for art program will include opportunity for artists

Security

Delivery and detention vehicles arrive using separate, ramped drive

Three separate parking areas with increasing levels of security: two public visitor and staff parking lots are located to the East of the building, and the secure Judges’ parking is located to the North.

Three separate circulation paths – public, staff, detention – provide safety and security for all users

Exterior Features:

Location: Biddeford, Maine

Courthouse is free-standing in the meadowed portion of the site

Public plaza is to the south and overlooks the public bus and car drop-off area

Tan brick that references the stone found on site

Regularly spaced columns within the curtainwall with piers that shift with varied spacing speak to the stability / framework of precedent laws as well as the mutability of the law.

EV Chargers in parking lot

Universally accessible

Project Team: