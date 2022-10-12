STV has announced that Derek Messier has joined the firm as vice president, territory manager for the Midwest region for construction management services.

Based in the Chicago office, Messier will oversee all aspects of business development, client management, staffing and resources for all vertical construction management, program management, construction supervision and inspection services teams within the Midwest and Texas.

Messier brings to STV more 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors in the areas of management, planning, design and construction for properties and buildings including K-12, multi-family housing, municipal buildings and transportation. Most recently, he was a senior director of operations at a multinational engineering and design firm. Messier earned both a bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration from Loyola University.