BriefCam, a provider of video content analytics solutions, has announced that its AI-driven video analytics platform has enabled Taiwan’s Taitung County Police Bureau to streamline investigations, reduce the time and manpower required to review evidence, and free up officers for more efficient and effective policing.

The Taitung Police are tasked with investigating criminal cases and traffic accidents with minimal video surveillance infrastructure and rely heavily on evidence captured by private surveillance devices and community cooperation in sharing evidence resources.

The integration of BriefCam’s AI-driven platform streamlined video search and forensic investigation, based on a wide range of filters. Investigators are now able to pinpoint persons and objects of interest in video by filtering based on people classifications (male, female, child), clothing characteristics (color, hat, mask) as well as speed, direction or path of travel. As a result, video investigations can now be conducted by a single officer, freeing the others to actively serve their community.

