Dedication Ceremony Marks Greenville Federal Courthouse Opening

By CN Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C.—A dedication ceremony on Monday, Oct. 17 marked the opening of the new Carroll A. Campbell Jr. Courthouse in Greenville. The event was held inside of the new courthouse at 250 East North Street and open to the public.

“We are fortunate to have the new Campbell federal courthouse which will serve the citizens of the Upstate and District of South Carolina for future generations,” said Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell. “Both the design and functionality of the courthouse will help our judges, court staff, and related agencies carry out their responsibilities in providing for the administration of justice in civil and criminal matters.”

The ceremony featured addresses by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Congressman William Timmons, Greenville Mayor Knox White, U.S. District judges, members of the Campbell Family, and Acting Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration (GSA) Region 4, Kevin Kerns.

The 193,000-square-foot building houses the U.S. District Court, the U.S. Marshal Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, and a public defender’s office.

