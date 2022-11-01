North Carolina Community Welcomes Innovative Police HQ

By CN Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C.—Balfour Beatty as part of the design-build team with Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, has just delivered the Town of Mooresville’s Police Headquarters in North Carolina. The completion signifies the success of the highly interactive and collaborative relationship between the Town of Mooresville and the design-build team and partners, and their efforts in providing a centrally located and newly upgraded facility that allows for future expansion for the fast-growing Mooresville community.

The new two-story, 50,000-square-foot building replaces the Town of Mooresville’s existing headquarters which houses the Mooresville’s chief of police and police department. The facility includes collaborative spaces, exercise rooms, training room, bulk evidence storage, prisoner and vehicle processing areas, canine storage area, an emergency operations center and decompression areas for patrol staff.

Additionally, the police station features soft interview rooms, used in trauma informed care (TIC), that provides physically and emotionally safe environments for individuals being interviewed after difficult or traumatic events. Balfour Beatty’s local Connecting Women employee affinity group raised funds to purchase furniture, art, blankets and additional amenities to create rooms that added comfort and sensitivity for interviewees. Learn more about the soft interview rooms, the TIC approach and donation here.

“We are grateful to be entrusted to construct the Town of Mooresville’s new state-of-the-art police headquarters,” said Aislinn Nagy, Balfour Beatty senior project manager in the Carolinas. “It was also an honor to join forces with our local Connecting Women employee affinity group in providing a comfortable environment for citizens to positively interact with law enforcement. I commend the Balfour Beatty team and Little Diversified Architectural Consulting for successfully executing a streamlined project delivery method to provide a premier facility that meets the growing public safety needs of the community.”

Balfour Beatty and Little Diversified Architectural Consulting worked alongside its first-time client to deliver the Town’s first design-build project. The team executed target-value design methodology, a progressive estimating technique that keeps the project on schedule and under budget while maximining the client’s building goals.

“We’re proud to have led all aspects of the Mooresville Police Headquarters project design including land planning,” said Little’s Community Practice Leader, Thomas Carlson-Reddig, AIA, LEED AP. “In working with our construction partner, Balfour Beatty, the final building creates an atmosphere that promotes the health and well-being of Mooresville’s police force through natural light, respite areas and connection to the outdoors.”