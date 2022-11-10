VADOC Reaches Out to Hire More Veterans

By CN Staff

RICHMOND, Va.—As America takes a moment on Veterans Day to honor the men and women who have served our great country, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) would like to remind our military veterans that VADOC values our veterans and their families—and they are committed to supporting them with employment opportunities.

Veterans make up about 8.4 percent of the 10,117 men and women employed by the VADOC. They have brought to us the discipline, experience, skills, and abilities that have allowed them to thrive in their new careers with the VADOC. In return, the department offers competitive pay, tremendous benefits, and many opportunities for career advancement.

Employment opportunities at the VADOC go far beyond security-related jobs. The Department has many opportunities for teachers, nurses, food service workers, maintenance specialists, and information technology professionals, to name a few.

The Department has boosted its veteran ranks by virtue of its strong connection with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services whose V3 initiative links veterans with employers.

Virginia has one of the country’s largest veteran populations, more than 641,000. While Virginia’s total population of 8.7 million, ranks 12th overall in the United States, its total number of veterans ranks 5th.

To view VADOC’s open jobs and apply online, visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities. Job openings are updated weekly on Fridays.