Gallagher Hailed for Security Software at London Awards Ceremony

By CN Staff

LONDON—Global security manufacturer, Gallagher has been awarded the Security Software Manufacturer of the Year accolade at the 2022 Security & Fire Excellence Awards.

The Security Software Manufacturer award category was created to celebrate the efforts of a security software vendor who has gone above and beyond in the areas of innovation; marketing; commitment to high physical, integration and cybersecurity standards; being a great employer, and building products that meet or exceed the latest environmental and energy usage standards.

On winning the award, Gallagher’s Regional General Manager for the UK and Europe, Richard Huison said, “We’re absolutely delighted to be named ‘Security Software Manufacturer’ of the year and to be recognized for the all-round excellence of our Gallagher Security Command Centre software. Our customers are at the forefront of what inspires our innovation and I believe that our ability to consistently deliver such a high standard of product and service is a direct reflection of the outstanding levels of knowledge and skill held by our employees.”

Command Centre is the powerful software at the heart of Gallagher’s integrated security solutions, a centralized platform that gives unparalleled control of every aspect of a site.

Fully scalable and supported by continuous investment in research and development, Command Centre supports future growth and changing security requirements.

Providing perimeter solutions, intelligent access control and building management, for critical sites with some of today’s highest security requirements, Command Centre is designed with people, site, business and building management in mind.

Now in their twenty-third year, the Security & Fire Excellence Awards highlights the very best people, projects and processes that the security and fire sectors have to offer. The awards ceremony took place on Wed., November 23rd at the London Hilton.