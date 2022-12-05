Banned Substance Recovery Unit

Drugloo International—the world’s leading manufacturer of Banned Substance Recovery units—The Drugloo unit.

With over 30 years’ experience and track record we are used and trusted by law enforcement agencies in over 40 countries.

No other product comes close to the quality and sustainability of our range of portable, covered and retro-fit units. Built to last, each Drugloo unit is manufactured from the highest-grade stainless steel and components with a life expectance of around 25 years.

Drugloo International