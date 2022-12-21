MCI Unveils Enhanced Inmate Transportation Vehicle

By CN Staff

DES PLAINES, Ill.—NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and leader in electric mass mobility solutions, has announced that its subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (“MCI”) has unveiled its new D4020 Inmate Security Transportation Vehicle (“ISTV”), the next generation inmate transport vehicle for federal, state and county law enforcement agencies.

Built on MCI’s modernized, next generation D Series platform, the D4020 ISTV is an evolution of the D4000 ISTV model, retaining its rugged design and offering enhanced operation and safety features. Drawing upon more than 30 years of experience producing ISTVs, MCI has applied the best of the D Series platform design and a modern approach to inmate transportation to deliver a more efficient, durable, secure, and easier-to-operate D4020 ISTV.

“Building the D4020 ISTV on our new D Series platform not only enables us to offer a more efficient, more durable and modernized coach, it also allows us to increase our offering of advanced safety and security features to help keep officers safe, sound, and secure,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “The new design also enhances coach operation and reduces maintenance while maintaining quality, reliability, and comfort at highway speeds.”

Developed through MCI’s long-standing collaboration with North American law enforcement agencies, the D4020 ISTV incorporates enhanced security features, including center-mounted ceiling lights providing additional lighting when cell partitions are utilized; emergency lighting using efficient, high-output LED technology that matches modern law enforcement lighting; and exterior overhead lighting around the coach perimeter providing additional security for loading and unloading of inmates.

“With the D4020 ISTV, MCI continues developing and advancing its market-leading vehicle lineup to support public sector operations and law enforcement agencies across North America,” said Jennifer McNeill, Vice President of Public Sector Sales and Marketing, New Flyer and MCI. “Designing the D4020 ISTV on the D Series platform, a robust vehicle architecture, allows us to have both common production processes for consistent quality and vehicle designs, resulting in consistent training, parts, and service support on key vehicle systems.”

Engineered on a proven track-tested chassis, the D4020 ISTV offers long-time durability and increased serviceability. It uses a sturdy, stainless-steel frame that provides dependable, long-term structural integrity; composite exterior body panels for improved durability and corrosion resistance; a seamless aluminum roof panel for enhanced water resistance; unitized wheel ends lending increased reliability and improved maintainability; and internal components that are more accessible for service and preventative maintenance.

In addition, as compared to the original D4000 ISTV model, the D4020 ISTV offers exceptional operator experience through in-motion high-rise and low-rise capabilities at speeds of up to 20 mph for significantly improved approach and departure angles, a 21% tighter turning radius for easier maneuvering through tight areas such as prison yards, and a wider entryway for easier loading and unloading of inmates. Drivers will experience a more comfortable ride with an ergonomically designed driver’s area featuring easier-to-read gauges, intuitive controls within reach, and improved sight lines.

MCI remains the only manufacturer in North America to provide tailored, durable, turn-key heavy-duty ISTV coaches. The D4020 ISTV has additional options for customization, including bullet-resistant materials and a 360-degree birds-eye-view camera system that monitors activity around the coach and makes it easier to maneuver through tight spaces.