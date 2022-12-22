Governor Gavin Newsom announced on December 12, that Jeffrey Macomber will serve as the next Secretary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) after Secretary Kathleen Allison retires at the end of the year following three decades of service at the Department.

Macomber was appointed Undersecretary of Operations at the Department by Governor Newsom in 2020 and he has served in several other leadership roles throughout his decades-long career at CDCR.

Macomber, 53, of Sacramento, has served as Undersecretary of Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2020. He was Undersecretary of Administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2019 to 2020. He was Director of Corrections Services at California Correctional Health Care Services in 2019. Macomber served as Deputy Director of Facility Support in the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2016 to 2018. He was Warden at California State Prison, Sacramento from 2014 until 2016, Chief Deputy Warden from 2009 to 2014 and Associate Warden from 2008 to 2009.

Macomber served in multiple positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1993 to 2008, including Correctional Administrator, Captain, Correctional Business Manager, Staff Services Manager and Associate Governmental Programs Analyst. He began his career with the Department as a Correctional Officer at Ironwood State Prison from 1993 to 1994.