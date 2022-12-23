Indoor & Outdoor Luminaires

Luminis, an established innovator and manufacturer of specification-grade lighting solutions, has released its Clermont family of interior and exterior luminaires. Clermont offers multiple mounting options and optics to meet a variety of lighting needs.

Clermont was designed with a “curb to cube” family approach. Designers can mix and match optic requirements and mounting options to create a consistent design aesthetic and carry it from outdoors to indoors. Applications include roadways, pathways, public parks, and indoor public spaces such as reception and waiting areas, lobbies or offices.

The classic, beveled silhouette of Clermont is designed to work with a range of mounting options, including pole, post top, catenary, wall mount, ceiling, stem, and aircraft cable.

A glare-managing comfort optic is available for exterior applications when pedestrian needs are the priority or to ensure occupant comfort in interior spaces. It delivers up to 5,604 lumens.

An advanced high-output performance optic is offered for street and area illumination, enhancing visibility, and reducing dark zones. All indoor and outdoor versions are offered in 10 standard finishes, with the option to match custom colors. Lighting designers may also select an optional nLight® lighting control system, meeting the demand for greater functionality and enhanced occupant convenience while reducing energy consumption.

Luminis