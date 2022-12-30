New Swing Loaders

Mecalac, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of compact construction equipment for urban environments, recently introduced three new swing loader models to the North American market. The all-new AS750, AS850 and AS1000 (pictured) models join the previously released swing loaders, the AS600, AS900tele, AS1600 and AS210, rounding out a comprehensive series that has revolutionized loading around the world.

Mecalac’s swing loaders feature a rigid chassis and three steering modes – 2-wheel, 4-wheel and 4-wheel crab – that allow for tighter turns than a standard articulated loader. Combine that with the innovative Mecalac swivel boom, and you have a machine that can perform a complete rotation in a footprint that is 20% smaller than a conventional loader. At the same time, the swing loader is designed to maintain 100% stability regardless of how it is positioned. With a proprietary integrated counterbalance paired with a patented automatic rear axle locking system, the bucket and its contents can be lifted and turned up to 90 degrees on either side without any loss of stability. Finally, the pivoting boom makes it possible to position the machine once to complete a loading task, significantly reducing the footprint and saving time.

At just over 11,000 pounds, (5,000 kg), with a bucket capacity of 0.98 yd3 (750 liters), the AS750 is the second smallest swing loader model. Compared with the AS600, the new model is wider with a longer wheelbase (6’1”/1,870 mm) for even greater stability while the higher engine power (61 hp/45kW) provides heightened lifting and loading capacity.

For those looking for even more productivity, the mid-size AS850, with an operating weight of 13,184 pounds (5,980 kg) and a bucket capacity of 1.1 yd3 (850 liters), is the answer. This model encapsulates all the benefits of the AS series swing loaders with optional increased travel speed up to 25 mph (40 km/h).

A step up in power from the AS850, the AS1000 is also a mid-size model at 14,639 pounds (6,640 kg) and a bucket capacity of approximately 1.3 yd3 (1000 liters). It offers unrivaled speed and efficiency with its 4-cylinder 75 hp (55.4kW) high-torque engine. An optional high-flow hydraulic line offers up to 120 l/minute, which is suitable for driving hydraulic attachments.

