HomeWAV Partners with Missouri Jail on Inmate Communication System

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.—HomeWAV, a provider of simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently completed installation of a new inmate communication system at Cole County Jail in Jefferson City, for inmates to connect with their loved ones.

As the 15th facility partner for HomeWAV in Missouri, Cole County Jail is a 207-bed facility with 33 full-time and 12 part-time staff members. Through 35 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 140 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets, HomeWAV is now providing video visitation, eMessaging, entertainment, education, and voice biometrics for an investigative platform.

“Working with Jim DiCenso and the HomeWAV group has made implementation of the inmate telephone system stress-free,” said Cole County Capt. Tim Harlin. “Customer service has been outstanding. Whenever a ticket has been submitted, we are continually updated on the progress throughout the day. The detainees also enjoy the many options that HomeWAV offers. Cole County looks forward to continuing its partnership with HomeWAV.”

HomeWAV’s innovative all-in-one inmate communication system provides inmates with a variety of tools and resources to aid in self-improvement and mental health, making a positive impact during incarceration and after release.

“By providing tablets to the facility, the inmates now have access to educational and drug treatment programs as well as messaging and entertainment features,” said HomeWAV Director of Business Development Jim DiCenso. “Our system is designed to give the inmates the opportunity for self-improvement and education with the hope of reducing recidivism. Keeping the inmates busy with educational tools, religious materials, books, and movies will also cut down on violent and disruptive acts in the jail and make for a safer environment for everyone in the facility.”