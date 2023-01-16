Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.’s President & CEO, Jessica Young, Esq., CCHP-A, was named in December 2022 by Nashville Business Journal (NBJ) as a 2022 Most Admired CEO. NBJ solicited nominations from the public, and nominees then voted on one another by category.

Jessica has led Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH) for four years. She has grown the business more than 33% over the last 9 months and has maintained a 74% full-time employee retention rate. Jessica is one of roughly 40 professionals in correctional health care with the CCHP-A (certified correctional health professional – advanced) certification. Recent accolades include being a 2022 & 2021 Super Lawyers Rising Stars honoree, being named as Nashville Business Journal’s 2021 Newcomer of the Year in Health Care Innovation, and receiving Creve Coeur Club’s Nova Award in 2020, which recognizes an emerging leader in community service, to name a few.

Founded in 2002, ACH is headquartered in Tennessee and is the nation’s largest jail health care provider, caring for over 34,685 patients in more than 350 correctional facilities across 20 states. In the last year, they have saved at least 52 lives and are proud to have a 95% client retention rate. The company has a reputation for solving problems by doing the right thing the first time.