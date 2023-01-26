HomeWAV, a leader in secure inmate communication solutions, has announced that Chief of Staff Melissa Myrick has earned a spot in the Top 50 Women Leaders of Missouri for 2022 from the organization The Women We Admire.

Selected for this prestigious award based on her current role, previous career experience, and background, Melissa received this top nomination among numerous candidates as a woman who makes waves in the workplace, leading some of the state’s major industries including aerospace, agriculture, education, healthcare, electricity, technology, and more. Their success provides a visualization of the pathway for future women leaders in the community.

With over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in various roles and industries, Melissa currently serves as HomeWAV’s Chief of Staff, acting as a liaison between CEO/President John Best and other key leaders and stakeholders to ensure consistent communication to project manage and execute strategic initiatives. Melissa oversees initiatives by researching action plans for operational excellence.

Prior to her current role, Melissa began her career at HomeWAV in September 2019 as a Proposal Manager and was later promoted to Director of Business Initiatives where she spearheaded the inception of the firm’s Proposal Development Department. Implementing protocols that improved operational efficiency, her key accomplishments included developing the department framework and procedures, building the company’s first proposal content library, creating standard templates for proposals and contracts, and much more.

Melissa graduated at the top of her class from St. Louis College of Health Careers. For the past decade, Melissa has remained active in the local St. Louis community, serving as a National Helpline Volunteer for RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.