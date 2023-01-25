Infinity Drain has launched a Specialty Finish collection that offers designers the ability to match on-trend finishes in bathroom settings. Infinity Drain studied trends in conjunction with designer custom orders to create the formulations for five new Specialty Finishes: Matte White, Gunmetal, Satin Champagne, Polished Gold and Polished Brass.

Infinity Drain’s five new finishes will be sold at stocked specialty finish pricing with a ten-day lead time. In addition, Infinity Drain has five stocked finishes plus full custom design capabilities to create linear and center drains to a client’s specifications including size, outlet location and color.

