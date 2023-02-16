Alabama DOC Selects Healthcare Service Provider

By CN Staff

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) recently announced that YesCare, Corp. has been selected to enter negotiations for the department’s comprehensive healthcare services contract that will provide services to inmates in each of the state’s 27 correctional facilities.

YesCare was among four healthcare companies that responded to the ADOC’s request for proposals (RFP), which was issued on September 26, 2022. In addition to YesCare’s proposal, the ADOC received proposals from Centurion, VitalCore, and Wexford.

“The RFP evaluation committee conducted a thorough and extensive examination of each vendor’s proposal. After careful consideration of the evaluation committee’s recommendations, the ADOC decide to enter into contract negotiations with YesCare based on a combination of quality care and overall cost,” said Commissioner John Hamm.

In its recommendation, the RFP review committee considered the company’s experience and qualifications, delivery of care, program management, support services, staffing requirements, and compensation. The four-year and six-month contract will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. CDT, on April 1, 2023. Facility healthcare staff employed by the current service provider, Wexford Health, will be offered employment under the new contract.

YesCare, headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., has more than 40 years of correctional healthcare experience, having served clients and patients at more than 475 facilities across the country.

The ADOC expected the contract negotiations to take several weeks to complete. Once the contract is final, all proposals and the results from the RFP review committee will be public record.