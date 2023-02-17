Wold Architects & Engineers, a full-service planning, architecture and engineering firm specializing in education, government, healthcare and senior living, recently announced today the promotion of Tom Clark, AIA, LEED AP BD + C, to the Associates Leadership Team. He is based in the company’s Saint Paul, Minn., office

With over 16 years of architectural design expertise and management experience, Clark is responsible for overseeing projects and clients across the public sector market as well as growing Wold’s portfolio of public sector projects in Minnesota and across the country. His background includes a variety of projects, from master planning of corporate campuses to small building renovations. Project highlights include FBI regional field office campuses, State of Minnesota office building and Capitol building tunnel, and U.S. District Court senior judge’s chamber & Judicial Learning Center.