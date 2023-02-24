Florida Correctional Center Installs New Inmate Communication System

By CN Staff

QUINCY, Fla.—HomeWAV, a provider of simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently completed installation of a new inmate communication system at Gadsden County Correctional Center in Quincy for inmates to connect with their loved ones.

As HomeWAV’s fourth new facility partner in Florida this year, Gadsden County Correctional Center selected HomeWAV as an all-in-one solution that can provide voice and video calling services with lower rates for the community while providing tablets for inmates with a variety of programs such as educational opportunities to help inmates improve their mental health by reading books and listening to audiobooks.

In a 163-bed facility, HomeWAV installed 18 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks within pods and booking areas, two additional lobby kiosks, and 161 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets for inmates to feel more connected to the community.

Already making a significant positive impact, HomeWAV has decreased the facility’s remote video visitation call rate more than 70%. Staff efficiency can also improve since inmates can easily check out tablets with no staff intervention, reducing staff burden. Inmates can visit more frequently with friends and family with the ability to have remote visitations in one-minute increments. HomeWAV’s responsive customer service allows facility staff to talk directly with HomeWAV representatives or submit a service request.

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country.