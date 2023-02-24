Tindall Celebrates 60th Year, Names New President

By CN Staff

Tindall Corporation, one of the largest precast concrete manufacturers in North America, is excited about celebrating its 60th year—and to announce the promotion of Cheryl Lang to the position of President.

Lang joined Tindall in 1990 as a Controller until 2006, when she was named Vice President and CFO. She was promoted again in 2022 to the role of Senior Vice President of Administration, where she was responsible for accounting and finance, human resources, safety, trucking, information technology and marketing. As acting President, Lang will assume the duties of overseeing the day-to-day operations of the business.

“After more than thirty years of dedicated service, Cheryl brings a wealth of experience, business knowledge and solid relational skills to this role,” said Greg Force, CEO of Tindall Corporation. “I am confident she and her team will do an excellent job in continuing to make Tindall the company with whom people want to do business, as well as a desirable place for people to work.”

In addition to her professional career, Lang is also active in several organizations in the Upstate community and industry-specific memberships, including Women Giving for Spartanburg, First Presbyterian Church, the South Carolina Association of CPAs (SCACPA) and the Precast Concrete Institute (PCI). Lang graduated from East Tennessee State University with a degree in business and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Clemson University.

Tindall has a longtime presence in the corrections industry, including playing key roles in recent years with such projects as the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in San Antonio, Texas; the Richmond Justice Center in Richmond, Va.; and the Santa Rosa Correctional Institute in Milton, Fla.