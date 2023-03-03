Global security manufacturer Gallagher has appointed Roxanne Agliotti as the new business development manager for the Western Cape region of South Africa.

Roxanne joins Gallagher with 10 years of experience in the security distribution space, having worked in key accounts, tender submissions, and product management roles.

Speaking about Roxanne’s appointment, Group Operations Officer for Gallagher security, Africa, Morne Grobler said:

“Here at Gallagher, building meaningful relationships and ensuring our approach is collaborative and customer-centric is critical to our business success. Roxanne’s background in the security industry, coupled with her outstanding commitment to customer relations makes her a great fit for #teamgallagher.”

Roxanne said she jumped at the opportunity to work with Gallagher thanks to the company brand being so well-trusted in the international security industry.