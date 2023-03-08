Dewberry’s Bruce Omtvedt Named to CN Editorial Advisory Board

By CN Staff

Correctional News is proud to announce that Bruce Omtvedt, AIA, ASTM F-33, a market segment leader for Dewberry’s Secure Environments practice and an associate principal in the firm, has joined our Editorial Advisory Board.

He’s a hands-on justice architect and facilities planner, with 35 years influencing the advancement of secure facilities planning and design for restorative outcomes on 85 justice projects of 38,000 secure housing beds, and $4 billion in construction value. His career includes detention and correctional facilities, rehabilitation and treatment centers, correctional healthcare special needs housing, secure medical and mental health facilities, psychopathic centers, law enforcement centers, courthouses, border patrol facilities and hospital inmate units.

Bruce’s passion for defining specialized mental health facility designs for acute crisis stabilization, step-down, and re-entry housing continues to grow as clients in corrections and health care each address this critical need. With a deep knowledge of detention equipment and security systems and the ability to craft solutions to site constraints and limited staffing budgets, Bruce brings operational design excellence to the table with each client.

When he’s not with clients or his wife Lori of over 41 years, Bruce is a Wisconsin outdoor sports enthusiast who can be found on a snowmobile or in a deer stand. Well-known to the Corrections Industry, Bruce has contributed to significant projects by Dewberry, AECOM, HDR, DLR Group, Klein McCarthy, and BWBR. He serves on the ACA Facility Planning and Design Committee, and the ASTM F-33 Corrections & Detention Construction Standards Committee.

We look forward to his insights and expertise contributing greatly to our editorial efforts moving forward, and our appreciation goes out in advance to Bruce for his time and input in the future.