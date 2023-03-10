Hi-Tech Safety Device

SecuraTrac’s model S (MD-S) introduces new capabilities that will help to ensure the safety of those who use the MD-S and the SecuraTrac platform. In addition to state-of-the-art location technologies, the MD-S also offers a built-in Fall Advisory capability. The MD-S can detect horizontal and vertical movement so if an employee falls on the job or is knocked over, he or she does not have to initiate a call for help. The MD-S will trigger one automatically. Leveraging existing SecuraTrac cloud-based location technology, the new MD-S adds the ability for Central Stations to respond to potential accidents.

To improve battery lifespan, the MD-S was designed with a new Wake-on SOS feature. Wake-on SOS gives this small, mobile PERS device the ability to last over 30 days on a single charge because the device is off until the SOS button is activated. This preserves the battery while enabling the device to turn-on, locate, transmit its location, and make the emergency phone call after the SOS is activated.

SecuraTrac