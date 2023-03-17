FDC Expands Interactive Dashboard for Law Enforcement Agencies

By CN Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has recently expanded the Offender Restoration Information & Outreach Network (ORION) system to more effectively serve its public safety partners. This expansion provides law enforcement agencies in Florida with data regarding individuals currently under supervision or who have been released from a prison or supervision sanction in the last five years.

“Advancements like ORION-LE will equip our law enforcement partners with information necessary to safeguard our communities and reduce future victims,” said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon. “Together, we can continue enhancing transparency to bolster Florida’s public safety posture.”

The publicly available version of ORION seeks to aid re-entry efforts by providing valuable information to communities and individuals or organizations who drive policies, create programs, and deliver services to returning citizens. The expansion to include ORION-LE is part of a data transparency and public safety initiative between FDC and Florida law enforcement agencies.

“ORION gives law enforcement critical offender data that we can’t get elsewhere-this enhanced information helps us best serve our communities and positively impacts public safety,” said FSA President and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

The new tool is a comprehensive dashboard designed to give law enforcement professionals insight into the population of offenders currently on supervision and those released from a prison or supervision in the last five years.