Toronto Welcomes Spacious and Modern New Courthouse

By CN Staff

TORONTO — The Ontario government has opened a new courthouse in Toronto as part of its plan to modernize and improve access to the justice system. The fully accessible state-of-the-art courthouse will bring six Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) criminal courts under one roof, including specialty courts, such as those for drug treatment, youth and mental health.

“By integrating most Ontario Court of Justice criminal proceedings into one courthouse, we’re supporting equal access to court services that are currently dispersed across multiple court locations,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “The consolidation of resources will permit centralized criminal case management, a greater concentration of expertise, and the effective and efficient scheduling of judges, justices of the peace, Crown attorneys, court staff, duty counsel, and interpreters to support the timely processing of criminal matters.”

Located at 10 Armoury Street, the new courthouse features 73 judicial hearing rooms equipped with modern technology, including video capabilities. The courthouse also boasts upgraded security features, including a single point of entry with electronic screening and lockdown capability, video surveillance and monitoring.

NORR and RPBW, architectural partners on this project, are proud to have collaborated with EllisDon, the Ministry of Attorney General, Infrastructure Ontario, the many stakeholders and the larger consulting team on this project that will advance the delivery of justice in Ontario.

The project is the largest courthouse in Ontario amalgamating a number of Ontario Courts of Justice facilities into one location at the judicial center of Toronto’s downtown civic realm. The 17-story tower comprises 775,000 square feet and is the largest courthouse in Ontario.

“The new Toronto courthouse will help improve access to court services for visitors and occupants, while helping to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Our government is building and modernizing key infrastructure to help connect Ontarians to the people, businesses and services they need more quickly and efficiently.”

Toronto’s new courthouse is the most accessible courthouse in Ontario with design elements that include barrier-free prisoner boxes and witness boxes and signage that is tactile and in Braille.

“The Ontario Court of Justice is pleased to recognize the imminent opening of the new Toronto courthouse,” said the Honourable Lise Maisonneuve, Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice. “The Court recognizes the efforts of the multiple stakeholders that were instrumental in bringing this project to completion. The Court looks forward to continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to provide meaningful services and enhance the administration of justice.”

The new Toronto courthouse was designed and built to meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver standard, which recognizes buildings with reduced environmental impacts.

The new Toronto courthouse was designed by the internationally renowned Renzo Piano Building Workshop in partnership with Canadian-based architecture firm NORR Architects. Renzo Piano designed the Shard skyscraper in London, England, as well as the Whitney Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The new courthouse will bring together the following six Ontario Court of Justice criminal court locations:

2201 Finch Avenue West (will remain open as the Toronto Region bail centre for adult bail hearings)

1000 Finch Avenue West

444 Yonge Street (College Park)

1911 Eglinton Avenue East

60 Queen Street West (Old City Hall)

311 Jarvis Street (youth criminal matters only)

QUOTES

“I am thrilled to celebrate the opening of the new Ontario Court of Justice in downtown Toronto. Featuring a barrier-free environment that allows visitors and occupants to travel with ease, this project is a prime example of what forward-thinking innovation and strong partnerships can achieve. On behalf of everyone at Infrastructure Ontario, congratulations to the Ministry of the Attorney General and all of our partners on this outstanding achievement.”

– Michael Lindsay

President and CEO, Infrastructure Ontario

“What takes place in the courts and the bail centres is a crucial extension of the work that our frontline officers do to keep our communities safe and ensure justice is served. I’m proud of the teams across the service, particularly our dedicated court services members, who have worked tirelessly for the past few years, alongside partners within the justice system, to do their utmost to ensure security at the new courthouse, and the seamless transition of our systems and people to the new facility.”

– Myron Demkiw

Toronto Police Chief