Versatile Eye Protection

Get the jump on eye safety with the versatile protection and comfort of Brass Knuckle® Grasshopper (BKDST-1010N). Grasshopper combines a host of superior comfort features with a wall of protection against dust and dirt – and that ultimate compliance-killer, fog. A soft EVA foam dust filter with built-in air channels fills the gap between the glasses and the face, keeping dust out. These goggles now also quickly transform, as the dust gasket is removable to allow for conversion into standard protective eyewear, enabling them to jump from job to job with ease.

In addition to a clear lens, for further versatility, Grasshopper is also available in a smoke lens for normal outdoor conditions (18% of light passes through), while indoor/outdoor clear mirror lenses provide all-around tint for protection from the glare of bright artificial lighting and sunlight (50% of light passes through). Ideal for workers who change environments throughout the day, a mirror finish allows optical clarity indoors and reduces glare outdoors.

For extra safety, Grasshopper is fully dielectric with no metal anywhere in its construction.

The European-inspired, sporty design includes bend-but-don’t-break, super-flex TPR temples that adapt to any facial profile without distorting optics, while also providing hypoallergenic, non-slip comfort. The soft foam dust filter gasket effectively keeps dust out without feeling uncomfortable to the wearer. Molded nosepieces add to the all-day wearability.

