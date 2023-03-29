New Courthouse and Admin Building Project Rolls Ahead in N.C.

By CN Staff

RAEFORD, N.C.—Silling Architects recently released design renderings for the new justice center project taking shape in the Tar Heel State, the Hoke County Courthouse & Administration Building.

Taking a major step in the continued revitalization and redefinition of the civic center of Raeford, N.C., the project features the design and construction of a new 51,000-square-foot courthouse and a 19,000-square-foot administration building. The new three-story courthouse will include five courtrooms serving the Superior and District Courts with their attendant holding cells and jury deliberation rooms. It additionally hosts the Clerk of Courts, District Attorney, Public Defender, jury assembly at the lowest level, and five judge’s chambers. The two-story administration building will include the county’s Tax Collector and Assessor, Human Resources, Finance, and IT departments, as well as administrative offices and a boardroom for the Commission.

The new courthouse and administration building is nestled in the middle of the new Justice Center Campus and sets up an axial promenade linking the historic courthouse entry to the new county administration building. The intentional siting of the new courthouse and administration building will together form the defining element of the concept and creates a new public plaza parallel to North Main Street. This public space will honor the historic legacy of the existing courthouse while informing future redevelopment on both sides of North Main Street and beyond.

Project Overview

Owner:

Hoke County, NC

Project Delivery Method:

Design-Build

Project Team & Partners:

Silling Architects – Lead Architect & Court Planner

SfLa Architects – Associate Architect

Metcon, Inc. – New ‘Courthouse Contractor

MSquare Construction, Inc. – New Administration Building Contractor

MEP Engineer – Scheeser Buckley Mayfield

Structural Engineer – LHC Structural Engineers

Civil Engineer & Landscape Architect – Crawford Design Company

Construction Completion Estimate:

June 2025

Construction Cost Estimate:

$42 million