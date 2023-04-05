BCO Academy Graduates 230 New Officers in California

By CN Staff

GALT, Calif.—After 13 weeks of training, 230 cadets from class 2-23A of the Basic Correctional Officer Academy (BCOA) have graduated as officers.

Marking the occasion, family and friends attended graduation ceremonies at the Richard A. McGee Training Center on March 10. California State Prison-Sacramento Warden Jeff Lynch delivered the keynote address and welcomed 230 new correctional officers into the CDCR family.

Peace Officer Selection and Employee Development (POSED) with the Office of Peace Officer Selection (OPOS) invites all CDCR staff to be recruiters by sharing the benefits and opportunities available in a career as a Correctional Officer.

OPOS is expediting hiring for applicants willing to take positions at High Desert State Prison, Pelican Bay, San Quentin and CSP-Sacramento.

CDCR is hosting multiple JumpStart Hiring events for Correctional Officer applicants to streamline the selection process. The JumpStart event allows applicants to take the written exam, Live Scan, and start the background process all in one day. Some Jumpstart applicants have completed the selection process in as little as four months.