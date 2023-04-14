HomeWAV, a leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently announced Morteza Sahebkar has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer.

Ranking second highest in the organization as Chief Operations Officer (COO), Morteza will oversee daily administrative and operational functions to support HomeWAV’s company vision and execute business plans. Morteza will be dedicated to attending to all internal affairs, serving as a supportive executive leader to continue empowering each department in strategic initiatives and business growth.

Recently, the Product Development, Product Operations, and Customer Service departments merged to become a unified Information Technology department to unify and streamline business operations by becoming more agile. Aligning with recent company growth and organizational changes, in addition to his previous direct reports, Morteza will also oversee Marketing, Accounting & Finance, and Human Resources. To ensure all operations continue running smoothly, Morteza will maintain his former role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as well.

HomeWAV Chief Operations Officer Morteza Sahebkar quoted Steve Jobs, saying, “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” Morteza went on to say it’s important to have a passion for what you do and to lead with enthusiasm. “When you love your job, you’re more likely to put in the effort and dedication required to achieve great results for the company you are working for. Stay determined and focused, and never give up on your goals.”

Joining HomeWAV in 2015 after graduating from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale with a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, Morteza was initially hired in an entry-level position as a Software Developer and served in various other roles until he was promoted to Chief Technology Officer in 2019.