Correctional News Welcomes Bethany Davis of CoreCivic to Editorial Advisory Board

By CN Staff

Correctional News is proud to announce the addition of CoreCivic’s Bethany Davis to our Editorial Advisory Board, and we look forward to her insights and expertise providing an invaluable resource to our future industry coverage.

With more than 20 years of experience in public affairs and communications, Bethany Davis currently serves as senior director of corporate communications for CoreCivic, a nationally recognized corrections and government solutions provider. In this role, she directs internal and external marketing and communications, facilitates community partnerships, plans advertising campaigns, and manages special projects. In 2018, she helped launch the company’s inaugural Environmental Social and Governance Report (ESG), a first for the industry. She also serves as director of the CoreCivic Foundation, where she administers the day-to-day activities of the company’s 501c3 charitable foundation. Bethany joined CoreCivic in 2014 after more than a decade in media and public relations. She served as senior manager at Varallo Public Relations (VPR) in Nashville, Tennessee, where she directed marketing and communications strategy for clients across retail, construction/engineering, government, and nonprofit sectors.

Prior to VPR, Bethany worked as a journalist for WTVF-CBS Nashville from 2003-2012. There, she produced top-rated newscasts and developed special programming that helped earn the station three Mid-South Emmy Awards for News Excellence during her time in the newsroom. Bethany holds a master’s degree in business administration from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In 2016, she earned a digital marketing certificate from Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.

Active in the local community, Bethany is a member of The Table, a nonprofit movement to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the city of Nashville. In the past, she has served on the boards of various nonprofit organizations, including Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee. She was named Chair of the Board of Trustees for the City of White House Public Library in 2014 and finished out a three-year term. Bethany resides in a Nashville suburb with her husband and three children.