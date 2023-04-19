ICPA Unveils New Executive Director

By CN Staff

BRUSSELS—The International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) recently tabbed Australia’s Natalie Boal as its new Executive Director. Boal is committed to working collaboratively with ICPA’s members and stakeholders to reduce reoffending, enhance public safety, and ultimately support the building of safer communities worldwide.

Boal, who has just spent approximately seven years admirably serving the Australian Department for Correctional Services, issued the following open letter to the industry upon her recent new designation.

Dear ICPA Community,

I am honoured and excited to join the International Corrections and Prisons Association as the new Executive Director. As we move into the twenty-fifth year of the ICPA, I am committed to working collaboratively with our members and stakeholders to reduce reoffending, enhance public safety, and ultimately support the building of safer communities worldwide.

One of my top priorities as the new Executive Director is to work collaboratively; to engage with each of you and seek your valuable insights and perspectives on the future of the ICPA. Your feedback and ideas will be crucial in shaping our strategic direction and ensuring that we continue to serve our community effectively. I will be reaching out to each of you soon to engage in open and inclusive conversations that will guide us in charting a bright future for our organization.

I join the ICPA with significant public sector leadership experience, both in corrections and across the broader human services sector. Most recently, I led the South Australian Department for Correctional Services’ Strategic Policy, Projects, and Partnerships unit. My skills and experience in strategic leadership, change management, program and project management, and corrections policy and practice will provide a strong foundation as I step into this role. Most importantly, I am deeply committed to the mission of the ICPA and will work tirelessly to advance our goals and make a positive impact for our members.

I am genuinely excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for the ICPA. I am confident that, together, we can support the advancement of correctional practice worldwide. I look forward to getting to know each of you and working collaboratively to make a meaningful difference.