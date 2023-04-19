Mecalac North America, the distributor for Mecalac compact construction equipment in the United States and Canada, has hired Amer Ascic as after-sales manager.

Ascic spent more than 20 years working at Caterpillar dealers across the U.S. and Europe in a wide range of positions, providing a broad base of knowledge and understanding of compact equipment and its applications. He also worked as a service manager for a Mecalac dealer in the northeast United States. With his breadth of knowledge surrounding the industry, the Mecalac brand and product line, paired with a familiarity of the challenges that dealers face, Ascic offers a new depth of partnership to Mecalac dealers and end-users.

In his new role, Ascic’s primary responsibility is providing after-sales support to Mecalac dealers, such as assessing their needs for training, support and other resources to ensure customers receive well-rounded service before, during and after a sale. As Mecalac North America adds new dealers in 2023, Ascic will be responsible for a smooth onboarding process on the technical side of the business.

Ascic earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Sarajevo.