Vandal-Resistant Downlights

Luminaire LED, an established leader in vandal-resistant lighting products, has announced the release of its Vandal Resistant Downlight (VRDL) series, the first downlight by Luminaire LED. The architecturally designed series combines a clean, sleek aesthetic with the ability to withstand heavy abuse and harsh environments.

VRDL luminaires are rated IK10 after testing for impact resistance and rated IP66 for resistance against water and dust to perform under the toughest conditions and most determined abuse. This combined rating enables VRDL to withstand vandalism in demanding locations such as transport and transit hubs, and parks and recreation facilities.

The series is also designed to comply with behavioral health environments and correctional facilities requirements. VRDL luminaires are designed (patent pending) to be ligature resistant, and feature anti-tamper hardware and a ¼ inch polycarbonate lens. Certified NSF2, VRDL luminaires have been evaluated for corrosion resistance and cleanability, as well as the ability of its exposed material to withstand everyday wear. The luminaires are easy to sanitize, which supports the infection control standards established by healthcare facilities.

