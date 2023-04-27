Florida Corrections Appoints First Statewide Female Services Administrator

By CN Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has announced the selection and appointment of Yolanda Lanier to serve as the Department’s first statewide Female Services Administrator.

As Female Services Administrator, Lanier will review the daily operations and associated policies, procedures, and programs at four female correctional institutions and five female community release centers statewide and proactively seek correctional best practices for incarcerated females through continued research.

“As an agency, we have a long history and expertise in managing male populations. As we look to the future, our commitment is to look for ways to improve and evolve consistently. One key area we will emphasize is Florida’s holistic approach when incarcerating female offenders,” said Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon. “We want every inmate in our custody to release better prepared to integrate into their community, and this position will help provide the proper focus on this distinct population.”

“My vision is to create innovative programs and services that target the female population by establishing positive working relationships with staff, volunteers and community stakeholders,” remarked Lanier. “I will work to create consistent systems to assist staff and Floridians in understanding the unique challenges of managing the female population.”

Lanier began her career with the Florida Department of Corrections in 1995 as a Correctional Officer at Madison Correctional Institution. She worked in a security role for 13 years before becoming a Classification Officer. In her career, she served at six correctional facilities in three regions throughout the state, gaining progressive experience with various of specialty populations. Most recently serving as Classification Supervisor at Lowell Correctional Institution and later at Florida Women’s Reception Center. Lanier holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University.