Mecalac North America, the distributor for Mecalac compact construction equipment in the United States and Canada, has hired Diana Lacaire as controller.

Lacaire brings more than 30 years of accounting experience to her new role as controller, offering valuable insight into streamlining internal processes and analyzing business data. This data and insight will help to guide business decisions as Mecalac approaches its 50th anniversary as a company and six years in North America.

In her previous role, Lacaire successfully oversaw the integration of three companies into one unit, streamlining and standardizing processes and rules. She built on the success by documenting and adding policies and procedures to grow the company and drive efficiency both internally and externally. Lacaire earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Accountancy from Bentley University and holds a certificate in accounting and computer science from Salter College.