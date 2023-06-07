Drone Defense is Key When it Comes to Perimeter Protection

By CN Staff

Those tasked with protecting correctional facilities in 2023 know all too well the threats posed by high-tech RC drones, which have only continued to escalate along with the continually evolving technology behind them. With that in mind, CN tapped the mind of SkySafe CEO Grant Jordan, for his insights on this vital security issue.

SkySafe is the lone airspace security technology company to create and operate a comprehensive, city-wide sensor network that allows organizations to detect, identify, track, and analyze the drones in their airspace, including the location of the operator. This cutting edge, Cloud-based SaaS platform puts real-time and historical drone data at your fingertips, without the need to acquire, install, or maintain expensive hardware.

CN touched base with Jordan on the importance of drone defense, how it’s transformed in recent years and some other vital topics tied to defending our skies from unwanted intruders.

CN: What is the most crucial aspect of modern perimeter defense with today’s correctional venues?

JORDAN: The popularization of drones in recent years has started to wreak havoc on correctional venues. Drugs, weapons, phones, and other types of contraband are being flown into prisons at a staggering rate. As a result, airspace security is the most crucial aspect of modern perimeter defense for these facilities.

CN: How do you think perimeter security has changed over the past decade or so, and how has SkySafe responded to these changes?

JORDAN: Guards, gates, and guns are no longer sufficient means for perimeter security. With drones readily available for criminal activities, correctional facilities need to secure their airspace. SkySafe has responded to these changes with SkySafe Cloud. SkySafe Cloud is a cloud-based solution for drone detection and defense. When a facility’s airspace is secured by SkySafe Cloud, officials receive real-time alerts when their airspace has been compromised by an unauthorized drone. They can login to the SaaS platform to see the drone’s flight path, the location of the operator, and historical data on previous flights.

CN: Why is effective drone defense so crucial to correctional security and safety in 2023?

JORDAN: Nearly 10 million consumer drones will be shipped by 2030, according to one estimate. If correctional facilities are unable to secure their airspace, contraband drops via drones will only increase. Drone defense is crucial due to the threat these contraband drops pose to facilities. Weapons, drugs, and other illicit materials can incite violence and cause overdoses and deaths. Correctional venues need to invest in drone defense now to protect staff and inmates.

CN: What advice would you provide to a detention facility seeking to quickly improve their perimeter defense?

JORDAN: If a detention facility is looking for a quick solution, they should consider cloud-based airspace security technology. Cloud-based drone defense relies on broad-area sensor networks as opposed to the purchase and installation of hardware on premise. The airspace in question can be quickly secured by sensors that are deployed to the best locations, for the highest performance.

CN: In what ways do you anticipate the drone threat to evolve in coming years, and how can the industry best react to this possible issue?

JORDAN: New makes and models of drones are constantly entering the marketplace. Correctional facilities would be wise to select a drone defense solution that is continually upgraded to ensure optimal drone detection. In addition, some drone defense solutions only detect one type of drone. Savvy criminals are likely to select a drone for a contraband drop that is not as popular and easy to detect. Solutions like SkySafe Cloud detect drones beyond just the most popular makes and models.

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared in the May/June 2023 issue of Correctional News.