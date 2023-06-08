Cortech USA® is excited to welcome John Claffy to its growing team. John is the son of Joe Claffy, President of Cortech, and third generation to work in the corrections industry. As a Strategic Sales Director, he will focus on developing key growth sales strategies and action plans to expand Cortech’s footprint in correctional facilities and across alternate markets.

John holds a communications degree with a minor in economics from Miami University. He previously worked at a Fortune 500 company where he managed the team’s highest valued clients and played a pivotal role in leveraging technology and leadership to institute a streamlined sales structure. He also held an Enterprise Account Executive position for a Tech Startup where he closed, managed, and grew his client’s value to more than $1 billion. Outside of work, John is passionate about golf, Chicago’s notorious 16-inch softball, skiing, sailing, and attending concerts and sporting events.

