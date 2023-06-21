Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the reassignment of Shawn Emmons, Warden at Hays State Prison (SP) to Warden at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP), effective July 1, 2023. As Warden, Emmons will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 2,700 close security male offenders at the facility, including the diagnostic process.

“During his 25-year correctional career, Shawn has been an invaluable member of the GDC team,” said Commissioner Oliver. “We are confident that his knowledge, integrity and unwavering dedication will prove beneficial as he takes on this new role.”

Emmons began his career with the GDC in 1998 as a Correctional Officer at Valdosta State Prison (SP). He served as a Correctional Officer, Outside Detail Officer, Offender Rehabilitation Counselor, and Chief Counselor. In 2013, Emmons was promoted to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment. In 2015, he was promoted to Warden at Johnson SP, and transferred as Warden at Wilcox SP in 2017. In July 2018, Emmons returned to Valdosta SP as the Warden and served until 2022 when he was transferred to Hays SP where he currently serves.

Emmons received his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Valdosta State University. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT), Basic Counselor Training, Re-Entry Specialist Training, Sex Offender Release and Registration Training, PREA Compliance Training, Basic Management Training (BMT), Advanced Management Training (AMT), Corrections Leadership Institute (CLI), Deputy Wardens Academy and Warden’s Pre-Command.