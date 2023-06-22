CGL Tabbed as Architectural Consultant for DC Jail Treatment Annex

By CN Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of General Services (DGS) and Department of Corrections (DOC) recently announced that CGL, a nationally recognized leader in correctional and justice facilities development, has been selected as the architectural program consultant for the new Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF) annex at the DC jail. The project demonstrates a commitment to building a state-of-the-art jail annex to safely house and holistically address the needs of the District’s incarcerated residents.

“We are excited to announce the selection of the architectural program consultant for the new jail annex,” states DGS Director Delano Hunter. “This is another step forward in this critical project and a high priority for Mayor Muriel Bowser in ensuring public safety. Our team at DGS will work in collaboration with DOC to launch this critical project and deliver a state-of-the-art facility that meets the needs of the community and provides a safe and secure environment for inmates, staff, and visitors. We look forward to bringing this important project to fruition with this initial programming phase.”

Following a competitive DGS solicitation process, CGL was chosen to lead the District through the new jail programming, pre-design and design phases of this effort.

“CGL is well positioned to lead this initial phase of the project based on their understanding of facility planning and design, and awareness of our focus on improving conditions of confinement while promoting better and more sustainable outcomes for incarcerated residents,” said DOC Director Tom Faust. “We are grateful for Mayor Bowser’s leadership, vision and commitment to building a new facility that addresses the needs of the community, prioritizes input from our stakeholders, and has as its foundation a rehabilitative mission”.

The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget supports investments in public safety, with an additional $277 million for the new annex.