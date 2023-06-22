The new compact Argus V60 sensor gate has won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023 as well as the German Design Award Special 2023 and was recently named “Best New Wired Access Control Product” at the ISC WEST trade fair in Las Vegas. The innovative sensor gate offers security, elegance and efficiency in one and in a minimal space. With its housing dimensions of 240mm x 180mm, Argus V60 proves to be the smallest fully-fledged sensor barrier on the market.

The compact Argus V60 sensor barrier gives architects and users more freedom without compromising on personal protection and separation detection. The sensor barrier ensures reliable people flow control, particularly in areas such as foyers with elevator systems or within office buildings. For separating floors or in entrance areas of buildings, the interlock can be integrated into the smallest installation space thanks to a new and modern sensor technology. Due to the integrative technology, the system fits into the architecture like a piece of furniture.

dormakaba has received three internationally prestigious awards for this innovative access solution.

