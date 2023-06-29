RIDGID®, part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, expands the capabilities of its RP 241 Compact Press Tool with the addition of RLS® Press Jaws for HVACR applications. Designed to press ¼-inch to 1 3/8-inch copper, the Jaws when paired with the RP 241 improve productivity by cutting installation time up to 60 percent compared to traditional connection methods.

The Jaws, designed for use with RLS fittings, were developed in partnership with RLS creators of the first press-to-connect fitting systems for high pressure HVACR projects. Their fittings are fully registered and listed to UL207 for pressures up to 700psi.

The latest tool in the RIDGID Compact Press Tool family, the RP 241 has a low-profile design that is lightweight and balanced. It also features an ergonomic design to help users easily work in tight spaces. Bluetooth® connectivity connects the tool to the RIDGID Link® app, which allows users to track number of cycles, battery information, and much more.

Along with RLS Jaws, the RP 241 is compatible with all RIDGID Compact Series jaws, rings, and actuators and can press up to 1 ¼-inch (32 mm) on copper and stainless steel; up to 1 ½-inch (40 mm) on PEX tubing; and up to 1-inch (25 mm) carbon steel.

All RIDGID press tools come with the RIDGID Full Limited Lifetime Warranty and RLS fittings are backed by a 15-year limited warranty.

