Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Commissioner Frank Strada has announced the appointment of Brandon Watwood as warden of the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) in Tiptonville, effective June 18, 2023.

Watwood began his career with TDOC in 2002 as a correctional officer. He previously served as associate warden at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and most recently served as correctional program director.

“Mr. Watwood brings a wealth of experience in corrections management to the Northwest Correctional Complex. I appreciate his willingness to serve and dedication to our mission of operating safe and secure prisons,” said Commissioner Strada.

NWCX houses more than 1,600 inmates. The medium-custody facility focuses on educational attainment for incarcerated men.